OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Position Lifted by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

OMF stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.83 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at $81,208,903.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,270 shares of company stock worth $999,603. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

