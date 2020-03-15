Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

