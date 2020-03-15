Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.
In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:OHI opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.