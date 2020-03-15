Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.98.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $383,356,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

