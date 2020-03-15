NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New $205,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BOOT opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $48.11.
BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
