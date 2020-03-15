NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New $205,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

