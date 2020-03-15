NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New $165,000 Investment in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nevro by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nevro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.84. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

