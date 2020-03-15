NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $209,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,796.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

