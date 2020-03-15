NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $314.50 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.31 and its 200 day moving average is $358.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

