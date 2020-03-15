NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 3,460 Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,019,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,261,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after buying an additional 220,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after buying an additional 199,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 148,718 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 573,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,403,000 after buying an additional 193,376 shares during the period. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.
Bancolombia Profile
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.
