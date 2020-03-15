NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 3,460 Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,019,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,261,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after buying an additional 220,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after buying an additional 199,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 148,718 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 573,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,403,000 after buying an additional 193,376 shares during the period. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE CIB opened at $29.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. Bancolombia SA has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

