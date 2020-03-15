NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuCana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.20) by ($7.80).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

NCNA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NuCana in the third quarter worth about $2,785,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

