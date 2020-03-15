Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 8,470 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.76% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56.

