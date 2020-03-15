Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 785 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $52.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02.

