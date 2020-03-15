Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 5,271 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,424.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 130,549 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 391,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 87,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $43.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05.

