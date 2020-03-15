Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,529 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $7,353,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $744,778 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average is $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

