Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,341 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,136,000. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,548,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after buying an additional 140,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,154,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

