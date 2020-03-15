Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

SDY stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

