Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after buying an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,941,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,816,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,989,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $47.38 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04.

