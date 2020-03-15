Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 450.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 573,476 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 163,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 120,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,006,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.