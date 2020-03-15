Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

