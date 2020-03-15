Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $68.47.

