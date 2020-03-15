Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

