Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 82,442 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $498,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.