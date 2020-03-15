Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 7,265 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NYSE:NVS opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

