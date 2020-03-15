Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.20% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,156,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 77,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

