Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,003 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

