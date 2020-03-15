Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after buying an additional 335,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after buying an additional 306,112 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,819,000 after buying an additional 177,983 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $146.86 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $129.24 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.65.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

