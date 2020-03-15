Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $110.35 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

