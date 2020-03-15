Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,976,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $336.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.89 and a 200-day moving average of $316.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

