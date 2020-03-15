Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $8.11 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

