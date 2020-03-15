Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $8.01 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32.

