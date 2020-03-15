Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.62 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,943 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.78% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $37.25 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

