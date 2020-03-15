Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.12 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

TLT stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average of $142.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.89 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

