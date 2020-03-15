Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.10 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,953 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

IDLV stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

