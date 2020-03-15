Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,768 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,416,000 after purchasing an additional 264,459 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,998,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,059,000 after purchasing an additional 135,321 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,804,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,964,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $80.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

