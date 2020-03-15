Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

