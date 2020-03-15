Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 693.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,311 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,199 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after purchasing an additional 240,942 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,216,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,979,000 after purchasing an additional 196,982 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $182.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

