Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period.

IVOO stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.45 and a 12 month high of $142.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.50.

