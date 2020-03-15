Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

