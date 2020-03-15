Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.