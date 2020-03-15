Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

