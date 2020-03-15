Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 37,459 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPX. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,865.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $88.15.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

