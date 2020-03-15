Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,189 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after buying an additional 228,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

