Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,864 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 48.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $176.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

