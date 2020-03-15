Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock worth $2,068,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $185.77 and a one year high of $258.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

