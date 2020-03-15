Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,629 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.41% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 332,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 62,475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

