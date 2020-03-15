Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Down 23.7%

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was down 23.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, approximately 4,561 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.