Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,652 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,475,000 after acquiring an additional 371,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,262,000 after acquiring an additional 307,122 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $271.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $248.56 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

