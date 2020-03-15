Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,431 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $336.30 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

