Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

TXN stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

