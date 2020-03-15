Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,987 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

