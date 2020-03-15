Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,306 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in General Electric by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

